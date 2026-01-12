Charlotte native Drake Maye leads Patriots to playoff win

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte native is moving forward in the NFL Playoffs during his second season with the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Drake Maye played football at Myers Park High School.

On Sunday, he led the Patriots to their first playoff win since 2018.

On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with his high school coach, who said he couldn’t have been prouder.

“Nothing in his success has changed who he is as a person. He is the same young man as he was when I coached him in high school. The same high character, great teammate,” said Coach Scott Chadwick.

Chadwick said Maye has even made him a bit of a Patriots fan.

The first round of the NFL Playoffs ends Monday night. You can watch the game on Channel 9 at 8 p.m.

