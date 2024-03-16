Charlottte dance club being sued for playing songs without paying artists

CHARLOTTE — An Uptown nightclub is being sued for playing songs without a license, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

The copyright infringement suit claims the Latin dance club, Tequila House, played three songs it shouldn’t have over a weekend in 2023.

According to the Observer, the nightclub lost its license for the songs in 2022 due to non-payment.

Channel 9 has reached out to Tequila House for a statement regarding the suit. We have yet to hear back.

VIDEO: Revitalization of Excelsior Club, once a premier Black social club, at a standstill

Revitalization of Excelsior Club, once a premier Black social club, at a standstill

©2024 Cox Media Group