Charlotte nonprofit provides home for those in need after leaving the hospital

CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit in Charlotte announced it is reopening to continue its mission of helping people who have nowhere to go after leaving the hospital.

The Samaritan’s House is a safe space for patients who have left the hospital after treatment but are experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the nonprofit’s ‘Save Our Home’ campaign, more than $400,000 has been raised, allowing them to reopen in July.

On Thursday, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura met with Samaritan’s House Director, Rodney Tucker, who explained the importance of the help they provide as crews were putting the final touches on the home’s renovations.

“There’s no one else around to take care of these homeless folks when they need medical assistance,” Tucker told Kustura.

>>>At 5:30, hear from the director about the nonprofit’s plans for the future.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Easy to take for granted’: Charlotte FC, nonprofit host laundry event helping those in need)

‘Easy to take for granted’: Charlotte FC, nonprofit host laundry event helping those in need

©2023 Cox Media Group