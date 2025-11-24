Charlotte nonprofits face financial crisis amid funding cuts

CHARLOTTE — Nonprofit organizations in the Charlotte area are sounding the alarm that many are running out of money facing closures.

At the beginning of the year, federal funding was cut or frozen for nonprofits across the country.

Channel 9’s Deneige Broom spoke to five local CEO’s from a variety of organizations about the fallout they’re now seeing with no end in sight.

“The pandemic shock was one thing, but everyone understood what was going on,” Crisis Assistance Ministry CEO Carol Hardison said. “Right now, there is not clarity. Several of us have federal dollars that are frozen.”

