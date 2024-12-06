Charlotte officials voting on $40 million upgrade for airport concourse

CHARLOTTE — City officials may spend nearly $40 million to upgrade Concourse D at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on the project.

Plans call for a full renovation of the bathrooms, as well as new charging powered seating, wall finishes, ceilings, lighting, and paint.

The project will wrap up construction in 2027.

Watch Channel 9 on Monday for updates on the council’s decision.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Searching for drugs at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Behind the scenes: Searching for drugs at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

©2024 Cox Media Group