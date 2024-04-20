Charlotte one of many cities under consideration for WBNA team

CHARLOTTE — Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, and Angel Reese are the main topics when it comes to current conversations about the Women’s National Basketball Association.

From 1997 to 2007, Charlotte had its own WNBA team called ‘The Sting’, and many are wondering if there could ever be a comeback.

Sources told The Athletic that Queen City is in consideration for an expansion team.

According to the outlet, the WNBA wants to have 16 teams by 2028; currently, the league has 12.

The Bay Area will get a team next year.

Other cities that could be getting a team next year are Philadelphia, Toronto, Portland, Denver, Nashville, and South Florida, according to The Athletic.

