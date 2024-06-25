Charlotte pizzeria named one of best in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte pizzeria has been named one of the best pizza places in the United States, according to the New York Times.

Bird Pizzeria, located on East 15th Street in Uptown Charlotte, landed at the #2 spot on the list.

It specializes in American craft pizza. A boom that was fueled by small Neapolitan pies fired in wood-burning ovens.

According to the New York Times, Kerrel Thompson is among the pizzaiolos who responded to the resulting demand for better quality by trying to perfect a different kind of pizza.

Thompson said Bird Pizzeria is reminiscent of what he grew up eating in Cleveland. It is operated by him and his wife, Nkem.

The couple told the New York Times that the pizzas are of a shareable size, featuring browned, caramelized crusts, and available with seasonal toppings like dandelion pesto and local mushrooms.

They said since their opening in December 2021, the restaurant has grown from a pop-up to a takeout business to a sit-down restaurant.

