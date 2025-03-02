Charlotte police begin investigation of several armored truck robberies

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police are investigating several armored truck robberies from 2024.

Four armored trucks were robbed in the Charlotte area in 2024. In 2023, police say there was only one armored truck robbery.

Police say they believe the robberies are related and have launched an investigation into their connection.

The way the suspects approached the robbery, including the number of people involved, were very similar in all four robberies, police said.

Police have asked that anyone with information on Charlotte-area armored truck robberies call 704-432-8477.

