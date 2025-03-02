Detectives investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte after a gunshot wound was found on a patient from a medical call.

Officers responded to a medical call at the 6100 block of Old Mount Holly Road around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The patient was transported to Atrium Main where staff discovered a gunshot wound to her chest, police say.

The victim later succumbed to her injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and collect evidence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

