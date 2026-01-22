Charlotte police increase traffic stops by 36% in 2025

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte pulled over more than 91,000 drivers in 2025.

According to the Charlotte Observer, that is up from around 67,000 in 2024.

They said stops for things like driving with a broken taillight went up 71%.

Stops for issues such as driving with expired tags increased by about 44%.

Deadly crashes in Charlotte are on the rise for the third year in a row.

According to the city’s Vision Zero report, 81 people died in crashes involving speeding.

Data reports speeding was the second-most common reason for traffic stops last year.

VIDEO: Driver says insurance dropped him for 4 claims in 4 years (plus, a speeding ticket)

Driver says insurance dropped him for 4 claims in 4 years (plus, a speeding ticket)

©2026 Cox Media Group