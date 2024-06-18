Charlotte postal workers robbed in crime spree that started in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE — Two postal workers were robbed in the Charlotte area, and police say it was part of a string of crimes that began up in Greensboro.

One of the robberies happened Monday at a townhome complex off Sugar Creek Road, and it’s just the latest in a rash of mail key thefts we’ve told you about in recent years.

“I read it on WhatsApp, yeah, there was a notification,” said Paul Rothschild.

He moved to Charlotte from Buffalo with his wife to be closer to their three daughters and their grandkids. He said he heard about the postal worker robbery on the neighborhood text group.

Rothschild showed Channel 9′s Evan Donovan the mailboxes near where he saw that postal worker and multiple police cars after the robbery.

We learned from a police report that another postal worker was robbed on Lemmond Farm Drive, near Albemarle Road and Interstate 485.

Police said the people who robbed the postal workers in Charlotte on Monday also robbed a pair of postal workers in Greensboro that morning.

Jason Harrington, Taijawan Cross, Shaun Clark, and Deonte Overby were all charged with two counts of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Greensboro Police Department. Police say additional charges are pending for the two robberies in Charlotte.

Channel 9 asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information on the case and we’re waiting to hear back.

One of the postal workers spoke with Donovan on Tuesday. She said she is doing OK, but she’s a little shaken up.

