Suspect wanted after postal worker robbed; reward offered

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information after a letter carrier was robbed in Charlotte.

The robbery happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the 500 block of East 18th Street.

The robber is in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, the agency said.

He was wearing a black puffy jacket, white shoes, and a face covering.

The suspect is armed and dangerous.

The reward is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

