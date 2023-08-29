6 people charged after postal carrier robberies in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Six people are being charges after an investigation into a postal carrier robbery that happened nearly a year ago in Cabarrus County.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office sent a news release Tuesday announcing the charges against six suspects in connection with a robbery of a postal carrier in November 2022.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly stole hundreds of personal and business checks. It’s not clear how much money was stolen as a result of the robbery.

Detectives said the following people are facing charges:

Tre’Mayne Ja’mon Chapman, charged with Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct

Savoy Grissett, charged with Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resist-Delay or Obstruct, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Uttering a Forged Instrument

Iizayak Bostick, charged with Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy (two counts)

Jasaan Rodgers-Freeman, charged with Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Conspiracy

Shaqwan Keshawn Davis, charged with Common Law Robbery, Safecracking, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Resisting

Kaliyah Enfinique Hopper, with active felony warrants for Conspiracy, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (four counts)

MORE RELATED STORIES:

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the suspects except for Hopper were located and arrested. If you have information on Hopper’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call 704-920-3000.

(WATCH: Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys)

Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys

©2023 Cox Media Group