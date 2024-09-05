Charlotte principal tackles chronic absenteeism among students, staff

CHARLOTTE — After a Charlotte principal set a goal of addressing chronic absenteeism among students and teachers, the school’s ranking moved up in the state report card.

Druid Hills Academy in north Charlotte had not shown improvement in years — that is, until last school year. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe learned Wednesday it’s no longer a school with an F grade, and that change happened quickly.

On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials detailed state report report card data for the district. Druid Hills increased its schoolwide growth from just meeting it to exceeding growth. In just one school year, it went from an F to a D.

Principal Beth Marshall told Lowe the school was able to achieve that partly because she took action on chronic absenteeism. It’s something she tackled not just among students, but also staff.

Marshall said the school was 50% chronically absent when she took over as principal last school year. It’s defined as when staff or students miss 10% or more of the school year.

“I think in my very first staff meeting I made no bones about it. Attendance matters, it matters for staff and it matters for kids,” Marshall said. “So you can’t complain about kids not coming if you’re also sitting out of work one or two days a month.”

Principal Marshall said they reduced chronic absenteeism among staff by half last year.

Lowe asked CMS officials for information about chronic absenteeism among staff district-wide and how they have handled that.

