CMS trends upward with new statewide school performance results

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had more campuses removed from the state’s low-performing list than it had added.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Wednesday released new data showing testing performance at every school in the state.

In CMS, 19 schools were removed from the low-performing list compared to last year, however, 17 schools were added. CMS says 33 schools improved their letter grade from the 2022-2023 school year.

