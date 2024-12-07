Charlotte private school administrator accused of secret peeping, police say

A former administrator at Country Day School in Charlotte is facing multiple felony charges for secretly recording people.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday night that Scott Michael Waybright, 58, is charged with five counts of felony secret peeping and five counts of possessing a photographic image obtained in violation of the peeping statute.

CMPD said investigators got a tip on Nov. 29 that Waybright was suspected of crimes, and the case was assigned to the department’s sexual assault unit.

It’s not clear if the victims were students.

Waybright was fired from the school on Monday, according to CMPD.

Channel 9 obtained a letter from Country Day School that was sent to parents on Friday alerting them to the charges against Waybright.

“Dear Charlotte Country Day School families,

It is with great disappointment that I am reaching out to inform you of an upsetting development concerning an employee.

Scott Waybright, Assistant Head of School for Academics, was arrested today by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and charged with “Possession of a photographic image obtained in violation of the peeping statute” and “Secretly Using a photographic image device to view another’s body or undergarments.” The school terminated Mr. Waybright’s employment on December 2 following an investigation, and he is barred from our campuses. The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Mr. Waybright began working in the Middle School in 1995, and since 2003, his roles at the school have been in school administration, primarily focused on curriculum and faculty professional development and accreditation.

I understand that this news is difficult, especially on the heels of other allegations regarding an employee’s misconduct. We assure you that these two personnel matters are in no way related. As before, we have and will continue to take swift and decisive action needed to address employee misconduct. If you have any information you wish to share about any inappropriate conduct by Scott Waybright, contact CMPD at (704) 334-1600. Should you have any questions about our student safety policies and procedures, I am available to talk to you. However, please understand that I cannot comment on the ongoing criminal case.

I am incredibly grateful for the support and leadership of our Board of Trustees, the continued professionalism, expertise, and care demonstrated by our faculty and staff, and our parents’ trust and understanding.”

This is the second case involving a Country Day School employee in recent weeks. In mid-November, a coach at the school was arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

According to court records, Waybright is posted a $50,000 unsecured bond.

>>Channel 9 is working on getting more details, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Parents say there’s a culture of bullying at Charlotte Catholic High School)

Parents say there’s a culture of bullying at Charlotte Catholic High School

©2024 Cox Media Group