Former track coach charged with indecent liberties with a student

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said detectives arrested and charged Matthew Elliott, 39, a former high school track coach, on Wednesday with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

On Friday, an adult victim reported to police that she had been in an inappropriate relationship with her former cross-country coach while enrolled at a local private high school. CMPD did not disclose which school in its news release.

The victim said that the coach was Elliot, CMPD said.

CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit took over the case.

The victim said Elliot started to flirt with her and made numerous advances and that they had an inappropriate relationship.

There was enough probable cause to issue arrest warrants.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Elliot at his home without incident and he was charged with the offenses, CMPD said.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has him in custody.

©2024 Cox Media Group