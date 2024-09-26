Charlotte resident captures video of possible funnel cloud

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte resident captured what appears to be a funnel cloud in the Steele Creek area Thursday morning.

Jacob Sprankle posted a video to social media of swirling clouds.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with Sprankle, who said he was shocked to see it.

“The hurricane is coming later today and tomorrow, so I knew that bad weather. But I didn’t expect tornadoes in this area at this hour. It was quite unexpected. I got the warning on my phone and was completely caught off guard,” Sprankle said.

The possible funnel cloud could be due severe weather connection to Hurricane Helene.

That hurricane is expected to affect the Carolinas Thursday night into Friday morning.

VIDEO:

























©2024 Cox Media Group