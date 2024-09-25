Helene strengthens into a hurricane as it heads towards Florida

Helene strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday, and forecasters warned that the storm would intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico on a path to Florida, according to the Associated Press.

The hurricane was about 500 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, and had sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Helene is now a hurricane and will be getting much stronger today and tonight. Stay alert to the forecast updates as we are still expecting some major rain and strong winds (especially in the mountains.) https://t.co/xmfwHciEcT — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 25, 2024

Forecasters told the Associated Press it is expected to become a major hurricane with its center making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida’s northwestern coast as soon as late Thursday.

Helene became a tropical storm Tuesday in the western Caribbean Sea and caused flooding in the Cayman Islands, according to the Associated Press.

Heavy rainfall was forecast for the southeastern U.S. starting Wednesday, with a life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of Florida, according to the Hurricane Center.

