Charlotte residents clash over proposed curfew to stop teen takeovers

CHARLOTTE — Some parents are speaking up tonight, expressing concerns about police solutions for teens and advocating for better options to keep them out of trouble.

This comes as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department proposed an earlier curfew and is organizing events to combat teen takeovers. The proposed measures aim to address organized teen takeovers occurring across Charlotte, from Uptown to University City.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, or CMPD, is seeking to enforce an earlier curfew of 9 p.m. for anyone under 18.

This proposed change contrasts with the current curfew, which is 11 p.m. for ages 13 to 15 and 10 p.m. for those 12 and under. To provide alternatives, the city and Mecklenburg County are also organizing “Teen Summer Jam” events.

Samir Hamid, a Charlotte native, business owner and father of three, is not in favor of the solutions being presented. Hamid believes that policing youth sends the wrong message to the community. “I think the entire CMPD crackdown is an overreaction,” Hamid said.

He also noted that teens “are not going to feel welcome to stay here, and it’s going to it it will incite more. What we resist persists.” Hamid stated, “I’m not scared of these teens. I’ve seen worse.”

Hamid emphasized the importance of including teens in the planning process. He questioned whether leaders genuinely understand what teens want. “Do we know what they want? Have we asked them?” Hamid asked.

Charlotte City Councilwoman Kimberly Owens, who represents District 6, acknowledges different viewpoints on the issue. Owens stated, “It’s usually a few bad actors that ruin it for other kids.”

Owens believes that the city government should not be solely responsible for providing such programming. She added, “I get the effort, but I think that needs to fall into the nonprofit space, the faith communities.”

The “Teen Summer Jam” events are being held free every Friday night this month. These events feature activities such as basketball and recording studios, and they are chaperoned by volunteers and law enforcement.

Registration is required for participation in the events. CMPD has indicated they are trying to engage with teens to understand their interests, and the “Teen Summer Jam” events have been well-received and attended.

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