Charlotte residents to weigh in on CATS fare modernization plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents will get a chance to be heard in a public meeting Wednesday as CATS looks to change the way riders pay fares.

The transit system spent 18 months taking feedback from riders for its fare modernization study.

They say they want to have more riders and make it easier for people to pay. Transit officials are proposing upgrades, including an advanced ticket vending machine, card and electronic passes and platform and onboard ticket validators.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center Community Room.

If you can’t make the meeting in person, CATS is still taking feedback with an online survey through Feb. 19.

