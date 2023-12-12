Charlotte restaurant brings food therapy to residents recovering from substance use

CHARLOTTE — A unique partnership between a substance use disorder facility and a restaurant in Charlotte displays how food is fueling the recovery journey for more than 100 people in the community.

Seven days a week, Chef Sam Diminich and his team at Your Farms Your Table provide all three meals to clients at McLeod Center for Wellbeing.

While it may not be what comes to mind as therapy at a substance use disorder facility, McLeod Center residential tech Joe Kendrick says that’s exactly what it is.

“Some of the clients in residency when they come in, they haven’t had meals in I don’t know how long,” he said. “They get what they can get because their food right now is that alcohol or that drug. So when they come in here, they finally get it.”

Both Diminich and Kendrick spent time at McLeod. They’re both alive to talk about it and pay it forward in the way they know how.

>>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis speaks with both men to learn how sustenance can aid in substance use treatment.

(WATCH: Nonprofit brings affordable, healthy food to York County)

Nonprofit brings affordable, healthy food to York County

©2023 Cox Media Group