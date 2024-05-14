15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of Gastonia father

YORK, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old father from Gastonia earlier this month.

On May 4, the York Police Department was called to a home on Galilean Road, where they found Jai’Shaun Young deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police said Young was standing on the back porch when someone fired shots. He was visiting the residence with friends he had just met on social media.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with Young’s mother about her pursuit of justice.

Shauna Burger said that while she’s relieved to hear that someone has been arrested, she’s hurt to learn that the person charged was 15 years old.

Burger said she doesn’t believe the suspect had any connection to her son, but she feels sorry for their family.

“With their child being a young age because they have such a long life ahead of them. Hopefully, it’s behind bars. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” she expressed.

Channel 9 has reached out to York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett to confirm if the teen will be tried as an adult.

