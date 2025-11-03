Charlotte restaurant earns top honors from MICHELIN Guide for dining experience

CHARLOTTE — The MICHELIN Guide announced on Monday its inaugural selection for the American South, awarding Counter- in Charlotte, a MICHELIN Star and a Green Star for sustainability.

Counter-, owned by Chef Sam Hart, stands out in the Charlotte dining scene with its unique and immersive dining experience The restaurant’s multicourse tasting menu draws on themes of nostalgia, music, and personal history, celebrating local products and wide-ranging culinary influences.

A MICHELIN star is a prestigious honor awarded to restaurants for exceptional cuisine. The recognition is based on five factors: ingredient quality, flavor harmony, technical mastery, the chef’s unique expression, and consistency. Restaurants may receive one, two, or three stars, each reflecting a higher level of culinary excellence.

“To say that Counter- is an outlier in the Charlotte dining scene risks understatement: this ambitious, mercurial project from Chef Sam Hart is sui generis,” officials at Michelin stated in a news release.

Counter-’s Green Star highlights its commitment to sustainability, with local herbs and vegetables sourced from nearby urban farms playing a key role in its culinary offerings. The restaurant’s dedication to sustainability impressed Michelin Inspectors, earning it the prestigious Green Star.

In addition to Counter-’s accolades, Lang Van in Charlotte received the American South 2025 Bib Gourmand award, recognizing its great food at a great value.

Supperland, also in Charlotte, was honored with the MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award, showcasing its outstanding beverage offerings.

