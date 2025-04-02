Michelin announces new regional guide to include the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, a Michelin Guide will showcase the best restaurants in the Carolinas.

On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide announced its expansion to the American South, which will cover North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The guide will highlight the region’s diverse culinary offerings, bringing global recognition to its unique food culture and talented chefs.

The Michelin Guide’s anonymous inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout the region.

The full 2025 restaurant selection will be revealed later this year.

VIDEO: Community helps rebuild food truck swept away in Hurricane Helene

Community helps rebuild food truck swept away in Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group