Charlotte small businesses sound the alarm amid drop in retail spending

CHARLOTTE — Some small businesses say they are struggling amid a significant drop in retail spending.

Owners said it’s been challenging to attract sales, and now they are turning to social media to ask for your help.

CLT Find is a long-time small business in the Dilworth community.

Co-owner Christy Pope said they’ve weathered plenty of storms, but the one they’re in now feels like a downpour that could last for a while.

“I feel a little scared. I have, like, questions about where we might be next year, in five years, and in 10 years if we continue this business,” Pope said.

In a transparent and vulnerable Facebook post, Pope openly shared that the small business community is struggling due to a significant drop in retail spending.

“We’ve had to cut employee shifts, but it’s a way that we could cut costs in payroll taxes,” said Pope.

Girl Tribe Co. in South End also took to social media to share their concerns about the current climate.

In an interview with the Charlotte Business Journal, the business shared that it is facing challenges with attracting sales and connecting with customers.

Pope said this is a call for action from small business owners.

“What can we do better? What can we put out there that maybe people haven’t seen? Or is there a gap that we can fill?” Pope elaborated.

While Pope understands the impact tariffs and inflation are having on consumers, she’s also challenging people to think about where they are spending their dollars.

“If you have the opportunity to think about where your dollars are going, just maybe think about shopping with a really small shop where there’s a story behind it,” Pope explained.

Both businesses have received feedback on their social media posts. They also wanted to remind the community that support is also about sharing small businesses with one another.

