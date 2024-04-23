Local

Charlotte Social Security office cancels in-person service Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - The Social Security Administration office in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Social Security Administration office in southwest Charlotte was closed on Tuesday, Channel 9 learned.

According to its website, the office on Coronation Boulevard only offered services over the phone Tuesday and not in person.

The manager of the building said its closure was due to a plumbing issue.

It’s not clear when the office will reopen.

The building houses the only Social Security office in Charlotte.

No further information was released.

