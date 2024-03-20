Social Security commissioner has new plan for benefit overpayments

WASHINGTON — The new head of the Social Security Administration told Congress changes are coming after Channel 9′s reporting exposed billions of dollars in Social Security overpayments and the demands for people to pay the money back.

SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley told Senators Wednesday the agency is lowering how much money the government will initially take from monthly Social Security checks for people who have gotten overpayment notices and haven’t responded to the repayment request.

