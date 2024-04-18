Charlotte sock brand Feetures finds opportunity in Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE — A locally based company best known for running socks is now expanding into golf with merchandise and marketing at the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship.

Hugh Gaither, who had worked for a family textiles and hosiery company for 27 years, founded Feetures in 2001 after observing that athletic socks had changed little over the decades. Hugh Gaither last year became executive chairman after stepping down as CEO; now, his sons lead the company. John Gaither is CEO and Joe Gaither is chief marketing officer.

Joe Gaither told CBJ that the company is well-established as the leading performance brand among runners. The Gaithers are all avid golfers and realized long ago that Feetures socks were good for golf, too.

Employing new printing technology that they tout as a higher-quality method for adding logos to socks, the Gaithers and Feetures will make their golf debut next month at Quail Hollow Club, where merchandise tents will include Feetures-made Quail Hollow-branded socks. The company will have a marketing presence on the PGA Tour’s early-round streaming coverage, as featured pairings become Feeture pairings, tournament spokesperson Lee Patterson told CBJ.

“The Wells Fargo Championship made a ton of sense,” Tim Rebich, partner at local sports marketing and sponsorship firm VPCo. told CBJ. VPCo. is advising Feetures on its golf strategy. Rebich said that in addition to the merchandise and marketing aspects, the company will offer socks to players and caddies to sample.

