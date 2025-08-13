Charlotte stabbing victim pursued and killed; suspects charged with murder

CHARLOTTE — Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Jeremy Mouzon in northeast Charlotte last week.

Mouzon, 44, was attacked inside his home off Sugar Creek Road and Eastway, and the assault continued a mile down the road after he attempted to escape.

The incident has shocked the local community, as the suspects allegedly followed Mouzon and attacked him again after he fled his apartment.

“I didn’t know him, just knew him by seeing him, but he seemed like a pretty cool guy,” said Dwight Williams who lived a few doors down from Mouzon at the apartment complex. “After that happened, everything was quiet and you didn’t see too many people out.”

He added, “So, now I have to lock my door and be cautious, you know, after that incident.”

Kwamane Herriott-Cox, 35, broke into Mouzon’s apartment in the early hours of Aug. 3, and tried to kill him, according to court documents. Investigators found a kitchen knife and blood inside the apartment and outside the building.

Witnesses said they saw multiple men chasing Mouzon.

Surveillance video showed Mouzon running to his delivery truck and driving away, police said.

The truck got to East Sugar Creek Road near North Davidson. It was on the sidewalk.

Video showed another car pull up. A man got out and tried to stab Mouzon, police said.

Mouzon’s family said he was stabbed 13 times.

Investigators said they found fingerprints on the truck belonging to Marcus Worrell, 25, and that he matched the description of the man seen on video nearby.

Worrell and Herriott-Cox, and Jermaine Hicks, 40, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, burglary and felony conspiracy for the attack.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.