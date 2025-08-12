Two arrested in deadly north Charlotte attack

CHARLOTTE — Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Jeremy Mouzon on Monday, according to police records.

Marcus Worrell and Kwamane Herriott-Cox were arrested and charged with first degree murder, burglary and felony conspiracy for the attack on Aug. 3 in north Charlotte.

Kwamane Herriot-Cox & Marcus Worrell

Police believe the deadly attack began at Mouzon’s apartment along Terrybrook Lane near Garinger High School in west Charlotte.

Officials say he was stabbed 13 times in his apartment, but his body was found along East Sugar Creek Road and Redwood Avenue, hit by a car that didn’t stay at the scene.

