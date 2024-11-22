Charlotte startup jumps into ‘Shark Tank’

CHARLOTTE — This hybrid cooler with Charlotte ties heads into the “Shark Tank” on Friday. Foam co-founders David Kittle and Chad Lee pitch to a team of investors in the latest episode of ABC’s hit show.

The episode airs Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. It will be available the next day on Hulu.

The show highlights the innovative cooler. It’s a blend of soft and hard-sided coolers, which is made of EVA foam. That’s the same material used in Crocs. The cube-shaped cooler, which comes in an array of colors, can chill up to 36 cans or 12 bottles. It’s lightweight, coming in at just four pounds. It’s durable, and it floats. Kittle and Lee drive over the cooler on “Shark Tank” to show off its mettle.

“I don’t think we really went in, thinking this was an all-or-nothing shot,” Kittle says.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Hornets host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for minority business owners

Hornets host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for minority business owners

©2024 Cox Media Group