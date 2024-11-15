Charlotte woman receives small business grant

CHARLOTTE — The Foundation for the Carolinas awards millions of dollars in grants to diverse small businesses across the city.

A small business in Chalrotte that helps people with disabilities with things like getting to and from medical appointments is one of those recipients.

My Little Helper has received over $100,000 from the program twice.

“I could not do any of it without it. Truly. I would still be behind the wheel every day. But now I’m able to grow a real business. I’m able to bring in more people who need jobs,” owner Melessa Lawson said.

>> Lawson explains how that money transformed her business, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Starting a small business takes money. A new fund in Charlotte is providing access to it.

Starting a small business takes money. A new fund in Charlotte is providing access to it.













©2024 Cox Media Group