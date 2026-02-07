Charlotte teachers rally for better pay and capped healthcare premiums

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-area teachers took to the streets again Saturday to push for better pay.

A protest took place at the corner of Park Road and Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Teachers demanded increased pay for those with advanced degrees, longevity pay for experienced teachers, and a cap on healthcare premiums.

Right now, North Carolina is the only state that has not passed a full budget.

“We’re 47th in teacher pay. It’s hard to retain quality teachers,” said Christa Lineberger with Indivisible Charlotte. “They are overworked, underpaid, underfunded. They really need our support. They really need more resources.”

Saturday was the latest in a series of protests that the group NC Teachers in Action is holding on the seventh of each month through April.

