Charlotte teen shows crochet skills on Tamron Hall

CHARLOTTE — A high school student from Charlotte is taking her crochet skills to the big stage Friday with an appearance on Tamron Hall.

DeJané Cade, 18, is the owner and designer of Angel Love Crochet & Company and was featured on the nationally syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall.” The episode aired Friday morning on Channel 9.

DeJané has made waves with her hand-made crochet luxury dresses, hats, and other garments.

She joined the show on Friday to teach Hall how to do her own crocheting; the episode featured women who have built up DIY projects into thriving platforms.

According to Angel Love Crochet’s website, DeJané started crocheting when she was 11 years old, and she turned it into a business when she was 13.

You can see more information about Cade’s crocheting or buy a design on her website at this link.

