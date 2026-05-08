Charlotte a top 10 job market for college grads

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s job market appears promising for college graduates in 2026 amid an overall challenging labor environment, according to a recent study.

The local metro’s job market for college graduates placed in the top 10 this year in an ADP Research analysis focused on pay, affordability, and opportunity. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area ranked at No. 9 for 2026, up from No. 20 last year.

To compile the report, ADP researchers crunched payroll data of more than 409,000 workers ages 20 to 29 in jobs that require considerable preparation — typically a bachelor’s degree — over a one-year span ending in January 2026. Its data covered more than 20,000 U.S. employers, according to the report.

Researchers combed through company data to determine wages and hiring rates while using U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics on regional price parity to measure the cost of living. Fifty-three metro areas with populations of at least 1 million people were ranked.

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