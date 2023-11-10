Charlotte tourism CEO reflects on growth, changes to city ahead of retirement

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is losing a tourism maven.

Tom Murray, President of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), recently announced his retirement this year. From House Bill Two to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray was able to keep Charlotte’s tourism industry on track. In 2022, he brought in a record food and beverage tax revenue of $48.1 million and a record hotel occupancy revenue of $72 million in Mecklenburg County.

For over a decade, Murray watched the city of Charlotte grow and change into a booming metropolis, making it one of the few U.S. cities to host both a Democratic National Convention and a Republican National Convention. His multi-million-dollar expansion project also gave the city more opportunities to host other events and conventions.

“Staying here for the 12 years that I did really gave me a chance to witness the success that Charlotte has become, and we played a role in that,” Murray said.

>>Tune in to The Political Beat on Sunday at 12:35 pm and 11:35 pm on Ch. 9 and 10:35 pm on TV64 where Joe Bruno speaks with Murray about his Queen City career.

