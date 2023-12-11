Charlotte train gives riders a winter wonderland experience

CHARLOTTE — All aboard the Lynx Blue Line for a Christmas wonderland!

Guests riding the CATS Holiday Express train on Sunday met Santa, heard holiday music and enjoyed hot chocolate before visiting the CATS Winter Wonderland area.

Natalie Bouchard with the Charlotte Area Transit System said the ride is a way to bring holiday joy to the community.

“This is a feel-good event, families and children are coming to meet Santa and tell him their wishes, make hot chocolate, do some crafts,” Bouchard said. “It’s just a way for CATS to be in the community and to have the good spirit that comes with this time of year.”

Tickets for the experience sold out at least a week before the event.

This was the second year CATS offered the event.

