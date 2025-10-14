Charlotte unveils new sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades for accessibility

The city of Charlotte celebrated a new milestone in accessibility.

The city unveiled sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades on Tuesday morning along England Street between Arrowood and Sweden roads.

The upgrades make sidewalks more accessible and align with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city has remediated 3.6 miles of sidewalks and 303 curb ramps, said Krystal Bright, who is with the city.

There are five more projects slated this year, she said.

The upgrades are part of Charlotte’s $55 million Strategic Investment Areas Pilot Program, which is designed to improve mobility and connectivity for everyone.

