Charlotte updates data center regulations during ongoing moratorium

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is currently two months into a five-month moratorium on new data centers while officials update local regulations to manage the industry’s growth. The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the pause in June to address the increasing size and scale of data center developments.

The moratorium is scheduled to remain in effect until Nov. 5. During a committee meeting on Monday, city officials discussed the legal framework required to protect air, water and land as they revise local standards for the industry.

The City Council initiated the moratorium to ensure that Charlotte’s regulations keep pace with the evolving technology sector. The pause gives officials time to research and implement rules that align with the scale of modern data facilities.

At the meeting, officials outlined what the city can legally require from developers to safeguard environmental resources. The discussion focused on the city’s authority to mandate protections for air and water quality, as well as land use.

A community task force will assist in the regulatory update. Members of the task force are scheduled to meet over the next several weeks to develop recommendations for the City Council to consider.

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