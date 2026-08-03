Pedestrian killed near I-485 exit ramp in Pineville, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle at an Interstate 485 exit ramp in Pineville. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on westbound Highway 51.

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According to Pineville Police, the pedestrian was in the roadway when a vehicle exiting the Interstate 485 inner loop off-ramp struck them. Emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene following the crash.

Pineville Police stated that the driver is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

While the area was closed for several hours to allow emergency crews to work, officials confirmed the scene has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists.

The Pineville Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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