Charlotte Vintage Pop-Up opens for 9th year at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — A Queen City staple is back to help you with your holiday weekend shopping.

Vintage Charlotte Pop-Up is back open; this year’s location is Camp North End.

The shop has 90 vendors, and all products are vintage and handmade.

From art to jewelry and clothing, shoppers will find items they don’t see on a daily basis.

“It’s different than the markets we do; it’s just a nice, simple walk-through shop,” manager Carolina Matula said. “We just make it easier to shop compared to the really big warehouse markets.

This is the ninth year the Vintage Charlotte Pop-Up has been held. It’s open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until December 7; after that, the shop is open daily until the 23rd.

(WATCH BELOW: Local Christmas tree chosen for White House)

Local Christmas tree chosen for White House













©2023 Cox Media Group