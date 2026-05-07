Charlotte Water addresses wastewater spill caused by tree roots

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow near 10609 Johnston Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday. An estimated 2,225 gallons of wastewater reached a tributary of McMullen Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. The overflow was caused by a blockage of tree roots.

The overflow on Johnston Road was attributed to tree roots obstructing the sewer system. This type of blockage can contribute to wastewater spills.

Cam Coley, a spokesperson at Charlotte Water, stressed the role of public cooperation in preventing such incidents.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Charlotte Water advises residents on proper waste disposal to help prevent future overflows. Items like paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds and excess food should be tossed in the trash. Only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.

For kitchen sinks, soap suds, small amounts of food from plates and liquids are acceptable. Fats, oils or grease should not be poured down the drain. Used and expired oils and grease should be taken to a full-service recycling center.

Residents who suspect a sewage spill can call 311 or 704-336-7600. Charlotte Water crews respond to reports 24 hours a day.

Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,562 miles of wastewater pipe.

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