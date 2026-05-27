Charlotte Water receives nearly 300 violation reports amid water restrictions

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water says it has received nearly 300 reports of violations since mandatory water restrictions went into effect.

As of last Friday, the utility confirmed 65 violations out of 291 reports.

A spokesperson says no fines have been issued yet, even though enforcement is allowed under the current restrictions.

Charlotte Water also confirmed that 20 variances have been approved.

Variances are official exceptions granted to customers who demonstrate a specific need that cannot be met under the mandatory rules.

The utility continues to urge residents to follow the restrictions to help protect the region’s water supply.

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