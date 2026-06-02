Charlotte weather: Normal temperatures, higher rainfall predicted for June

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s weather outlook for June, as shared by Meteorologist Joe Puma, hints at a month of near-normal temperatures but with a twist of above-average rainfall.

June is expected to be near normal for temperatures, with an average high of around 84 degrees

In terms of rainfall, forecasters are predicting a slightly higher chance for above normal rainfall.

Despite the above-average rain expected, we are still in mandatory water restrictions and drought across the area.

It’s important to remember the difference between everyday weather and long-range climate forecasts. These are looking at overall trends in patterns, but the day-to-day weather will change throughout the month.

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