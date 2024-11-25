Charlotte woman charged with using stolen identities to get student loans for family members

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman was in federal court on Monday facing multiple charges for stealing the identities of her co-workers to get college student loans for her family members.

According to court documents, Tammy Cox, 52, stole personal information, including social security numbers, from five co-workers from August 2019 through at least July 2023.

She then used the information to get college student loans for family members claiming that her co-workers were cosigners on the loan applications.

Documents show that Cox fraudulently applied for at least 13 college student loans seeking more than $250,000.

Cox is charged with one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and seven counts of financial institution fraud. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. She is also charged with five counts of disclosure of social security numbers, which carry a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charged offense.

