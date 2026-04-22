CMS unveils plan to consolidate magnet themes, boost resources for top programs

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is preparing for a major restructuring of its magnet programs as the district works to become more efficient in how it serves students and families.

Next week, school board members will vote on a proposal to reduce the number of magnet themes from 16 down to six, a shift district leaders say will help redirect resources to the most effective and in-demand programs.

The proposal follows a comprehensive review CMS conducted last year and marks the first phase of a broader, multi‑year realignment effort.

One of CMS’s most distinctive and sought‑after offerings is its Montessori program, a model that emphasizes independence, hands‑on learning, and “freedom within boundaries.”

At J.T. Williams Secondary Montessori, which serves grades 7–12, students take an unconventional approach to learning.

Eighth grader Celia Kaul says the program allows her to pursue her interests while still meeting academic goals.

“I am able to follow a path that I would like to do while still learning,” Kaul said.

Students at the school learn through real‑world experiences — including caring for animals on campus.

“We get to work with the animals, we get to learn about their life cycle and how it affects us,” Kaul added.

Principal Melanie Francis says demand for Montessori remains strong.

“We have wait lists for all of our programs,” she said.

Francis notes that J.T. Williams is the only public Montessori high school in North Carolina that operates within a school district. Students in upper grades use their hands‑on learning to develop business plans, create products, and build skills that prepare them for life after graduation.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Melissa Balknight says Montessori is one of the themes CMS intends to enhance, not eliminate.

“Looking ahead, the Montessori model will continue to operate as it is today,” Balknight said, adding that the district hopes to provide more consistent training and resources for Montessori teachers.

CMS leaders say the district’s current 16 magnet themes stretch resources thin. By narrowing the list to six, they believe they can strengthen the most successful programs and phase out those with low enrollment.

“We have 16 themes today. If we go down to six, we’re able to take those resources and redirect them,” Balknight explained.

Among the proposed changes: merging the International Baccalaureate and Academically Gifted programs into a single, more unified theme.

Restructuring magnet programs is only one part of CMS’s long‑term plan.

This fall, the district will begin the next phase, which includes realigning school feeder patterns and student assignment boundaries.

CMS said it will conduct additional community engagement before making those decisions.

School board members are scheduled to vote on the magnet proposal on April 28.

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