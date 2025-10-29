Charlotte woman killed in ATV rollover at South Carolina park

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A woman has died following an accident at a South Carolina ATV park.

The incident occurred at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro on Saturday, according to the Herald.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office reports that Larissa Cubas of Charlotte died after her ATV rolled over, pinning her underneath.

Emergency crews provided aid to Cuba at the scene; however, she died from her injuries.

This is the second death at the park this month and at least the sixth since 2021.

Those deaths include three people from Charlotte, according to the Herald.

