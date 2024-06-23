2 local firefighters killed in ATV accident in West Virginia, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two firefighters with the Rowan-Iredell Fire Department died in an ATV accident in West Virginia, officials with the town of Cleveland stated Sunday on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends,” the post read. “We pray that all find peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

