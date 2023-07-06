Charlotte woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home if she doesn’t pay thousands by the end of the month.

Charlie Cromartie lives in the Back Creek neighborhood in northeast Charlotte.

She admits she owed some HOA dues in January but says it was $132.

She says one thing led to another, however.

Cromartie told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke the HOA claimed she was leasing the house without the proper paperwork. She says she wasn’t.

She says the HOA fined her for weeds and that she racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “I said, ‘This is insane.’ I said, ‘These excessive fees are insane to me.’”

Cromartie refused to pay and says she’s been going back and forth with the HOA for months.

Now, she says the HOA put a lien on her property.

Cromartie says she now owes more than $4,700 and has to pay it by July 26 or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management company says it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Stoogenke says it can be hard to fight your HOA, but there are some things you can do:

1. If you owe a fee, pay it right away. If you don’t agree with the fee, challenge it right away. Either way, don’t let things like this linger.

2. Talk with your neighbors. There is strength in numbers.

3. Try meeting with the Board as a group, not by yourself.

4. If all else fails, talk to a lawyer. Just know it may cost you.

State lawmakers want to make it tougher for HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property

Currently, state law allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

HOAs don’t have to call, visit or email the owner either, they just have to send something in the mail.

House Bill 542 would set the new minimum for a lien from an HOA at $2,500.

The HOA would also have to email and call the homeowner.

The bill passed the House unanimously. It’s also cleared a Senate committee.

